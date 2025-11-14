Russian Fighter Jet Su-30 Crashes On Training Flight, 2 Dead

A Russian Su-30 fighter aircraft crashed on a training flight in the northwestern region of Karelia, killing the two-member crew, news agencies quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying.

The governor of Karelia region, Artur Parfenchikov, said on Telegram the aircraft crashed in a forest. There were no casualties on the ground.

Parfenchikov said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.

