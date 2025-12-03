'Get Bike Or Rs 2 Lakh': Man Kicks Wife Out After Wedding In Dowry Shocker

A newly wed woman was thrown out of her husband's home in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after she refused to ask her parents for a motorbike or Rs 2 lakh in dowry. The relationship ended within 24 hours, with the groom's family allegedly making dowry demands soon after the bride arrived at her in-laws' house.

Lubna and Mohammad Imran, both residents of Juhi, a locality in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, married on November 29 as per Muslim customs. Lubna arrived at her in-laws' house the next day with the dreams of a new life, the henna - a symbol of a marriage - still fresh on her hands. Little did she know she was not entering a home but a well of greed.

As soon as Lubna arrived, she was surrounded by her in-laws, not to welcome her into the family but to demand money for a motorbike - a Royal Enfield Bullet. The extended family allegedly accused Lubna of not getting anything for her husband, Imran.

"An argument started soon after I came home. They said that since you haven't got a bullet bike, go home and bring Rs 2 lakh," said Lubna.

Lubna also alleged that her in-laws took away the jewellery she was wearing and the cash her family had given.

"They started beating me and chased me out of the house, asking me to bring money," Lubna alleged.

Recalling the evening her daughter returned home, Mehtab said, "At around 7:30 pm, Lubna showed up at our door. When I enquired about the surprise visit, she began crying and narrated the ordeal."

The family claims that they spent lakhs on their daughter's wedding. According to the list of gifts Imran's family received from Lubna's family, they got a sofa set, a television, a washing machine, a dressing table, a water cool, dinner sets, clothes and kitchen ware in both steel and brass, among other things.

"They didn't ask for a bike before the wedding. Had they made this demand before, we might not have gone ahead with the union," said Mehtab, Lubna's mother.

Mehtab claims that the family did all they could to marry their daughter and provide for her. Now, they seek justice and reimbursement of the money they spent on the wedding.

A case has been registered against Imran and his family, and an investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Arun Agarwal)