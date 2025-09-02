Advertisement
UP Man Jailed For 10 Years For Killing Wife Over Dowry, Faking Death As Covid Case

The court, however, acquitted Mohammad's mother, Shamima, and his brother, Insaf, citing a lack of evidence.

The woman's body was buried without informing the police. (Representational)
Muzaffarnagar:

A fast-track court in Muzaffarnagar on Tuesday convicted a man and sentenced him to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment for killing his wife over dowry demand while falsely showing her death as due to coronavirus.

Judge Nishant Singla awarded 10-year imprisonment to Aas Mohammad and also imposed a fine of Rs 56,000 on him.

Government counsel Amit Kumar Tyagi told PTI that the victim, Tabassum, aged about 25 years, was strangled to death at her in-laws' home in Shikarpur village under Bhorakala police station on June 6, 2020.

Her body was buried without informing the police, with the family falsely claiming she had died of COVID-19.

During the investigation, the police exhumed the body from a local graveyard. A post-mortem confirmed death by strangulation, leading to the conviction.

