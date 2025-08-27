Bihar Woman Killed By In-Laws As Family Seeks Time To Fulfill Dowry Demands

A newly married woman was killed by her in-laws for dowry in Bihar, amid a rise in such crimes being reported from across the country in the wake of a similar killing in Noida. DC Kumari, 20, was allegedly killed and hanged from a noose by her in-laws in Barkhandi Tola village of Khagaria district, after an apparent delay by her family in giving them a gold chain during her brother's wedding.

The victim was married to Vibhishan Yadav about a year ago. Her husband and her in-laws constantly harassed her for dowry, alleged Jago Yadav, her father and a Munger resident. He had assured her in-laws he would fulfil their demands after some time, but they did not agree, he told the media.

"I sought two months' time to arrange it," he said, trying to hold back his tears, when another relative chipped in, "...nahi toh mar denge (or else, they said would kill her)."

The victim's relatives said the accused husband used to do farming, but later took to selling ganja and liquor in the dry state.

Her brother, Sandeep Kumar, said her in-laws first beat his sister to death and then hanged her body. There were injury marks all over her body, he said.

"We gave them whatever we could. But they kept demanding a gold chain and a vehicle. I got married two months ago, and that's why they have been demanding a (gold) chain. We said we can't right away and asked for two months. That's why they killed her," said the brother, adding that they have lodged a police complaint.

The victim's body has been handed over to her family after post-mortem. The accused are missing.

The incident follows the horrific murder of Nikki Bhati, 28. She was burnt alive by her in-laws last week over Rs 36 lakh dowry demand. The case garnered national spotlight after a video emerged showing Nikki hobbling down the stairs while on fire.

Days later, another dowry-related murder was reported from Uttar Pradesh. In Amroha, a police constable's wife was set on fire by in-laws and left battling for life.

Dowry is illegal in India for decades, but it remains a reality that has sneaked into the social customs. Killings over dowry aren't uncommon either, though, how horrific and criminal such incidents are. These recent cases don't indicate a rise in dowry cases but rather indicate how the law has proved ineffective in curbing this social evil and how humanity has failed in the pursuit of greed.

(With inputs from Alok Verma)