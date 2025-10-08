Bengaluru Professor Calls Student Home For Classes, Arrested For Harassment

A 45-year-old head of department (HOD) at a prestigious private college in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a student under the pretext of helping her with studies and attendance. Sanjeev Kumar Mandal has been charged with sexual harassment, reports suggest.

Mandal had reportedly invited the Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student to his home for what he said were 'special classes'. His arrest followed after a complaint was filed by a woman two days ago at the Tilaknagar Police Station, said sources.

The professor had promised to help her with her studies and low attendance. He had even spoken to her mother to gain her trust. When the student visited the accused's house on September 25, she realised his family members were not present.

The woman alleged in her complaint that the professor misbehaved with her at his home. He assured her higher marks and attendance if she complied with his advances, reports suggest.

Shocked by his behaviour, the student informed her parents, after which they filed a police complaint. Tilaknagar Police are investigating the case.