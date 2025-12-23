4 College Students Robbed After Biryani Outing In Bengaluru, 1 Arrested

What began as a food outing for four college students turned into a horrific incident after they were intercepted, robbed, and held hostage by a gang of miscreants in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred early Sunday morning as the students were returning from Hoskote on two motorcycles after having biryani. Their journey was interrupted by a group of seven to eight men who seized their vehicles and mobile phones.

According to police reports, the gang held the students captive for nearly an hour. During this time, the accused used their mobile phones to forcibly transfer funds via UPI to various bank accounts.

The situation escalated when the gang attempted to extort money by contacting the victims' friends. Using the students' mobile phones, the miscreants called their friends and threatened them to transfer money.

The friends of the victims approached the police station and alerted the cops. Acting on the complaint, the police launched an operation. On spotting the approaching police teams, the gang fled the scene, leaving the students behind.

Following a complaint by the victims, the police have registered a case and arrested one suspect, identified as Arfath Ahmed (24).

Further investigation is underway.

