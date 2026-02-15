Bengaluru Woman's Video On Nanny Expense Sparks Online Debate: "Grateful For Privilege"

A Bengaluru mother has sparked an online debate after revealing how much she pays nannies to care for her two young sons, aged three and four. In an Instagram post, the woman, Parveen Choudhury, said that for her, the nannies aren't just a "transactional exchange" but an "extension" of her family system.

Parveen has mentioned in her post that she employs two nannies: one primary caregiver earns Rs 32,000 per month, and works 11 hours daily. The secondary helper gets Rs 14,000 per month. The nannies handle cooking, cleaning, and childcare, allowing Parveen to work, travel, and manage her family responsibilities. In total, she spends Rs 46,000.

The post has sparked discussions on parenting choices, privilege and the challenges of balancing work and family life.

"I'm getting two loving aunts to look after my kids. For me integrity and trust is important, so when I find the right people I trust them and never micro manage. In return my house help have always given me way more than I can imagine. They have enabled me to work, travel, and care for my kids even when I myself may fall short," she wrote in the caption.

Social media reaction

The post has garnered mixed reactions. Some praised Parveen for her transparency and respectful approach to domestic help, while others labelled her as privileged.

She also acknowledges her privilege in affording this support and believes it enables her nannies to provide better lives for their own families.

In the comment section, one user wrote, "Outsourcing parenting is the worst thing that can be done."

"I jus love this. U couldn't have put it more rightly. I have a nanny too who works very similar to ur nanny 1. Still I feel overwhelmed with my toddler. But her being around is just suchhhh a huge blessing for me and my family. Sending good vibes ur way," another user defended her.

"It's good if it works for you. I personally don't have the heart to give my baby to anyone else. I have lot to give to my child and no nanny or work can replace the skills, character, knowledge and spiritual grounding that I can personally give to my child. But then it's absolutely personal," a third user weighed in.