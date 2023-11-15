Woman Harassed On Bengaluru Street, Husband Shares Troubling Story

He shared the images from the car camera.

The worrisome situation of scams and crimes in Bengaluru shows no signs of improvement, with social media platforms serving as a constant chronicle of these incidents. A recent incident of ordinary residents being pursued by thugs is garnering significant attention, thanks to its sharing on the micro-blogging site 'X' by user Srijan R. Shetty. This incident underscores the precarious situation, with Mr. Shetty recounting the harrowing experience his wife went through when a group of men chased her car late at night, narrowly escaping due to her quick thinking.

"I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore-I know my privilege of being a Kannada-speaking male-but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post-10 p.m. I've seen those horrific videos of fake accidents in Sarjapur where hooligans have tried to blackmail people in the car," Mr Shetty wrote.

Detailing the scary situation, Mr Shetty wrote, "On November 8, my wife offered to drop off some other colleagues (2 females and one male), considering it was hard to get a cab from Sarjapur. Their car was chased down by a bunch of men for a few kilometers; she was smart enough to stop only on the main road and inform the cops as soon as possible."

I've never felt unsafe in Bangalore - I know my privilege of being a Kannada speaking male - but last Thursday night I felt how unsafe certain parts of the city are post 10pm.



I've seen those horrific videos of fake accidents in Sarjapur where hooligans have tried to blackmail… pic.twitter.com/lwHK8dymZM — Srijan R Shetty (@srijanshetty) November 14, 2023

"The men demanded that they step out of the car, which she didn't, for alleged damage during the chase. A few tempo drivers hit her car from the backside and joined the man in the green shirt in trying to pressurize people who couldn't speak Kannada. None of the bystanders helped the three women and a guy in the car."

In the face of adversity, his wife exhibited swift decision-making by pulling over on the main road and promptly alerting the police.

"If it hadn't been for her wits in calling the cops and then calling us and 10 of her friends to immediately join her at her location, the incident could have taken a different turn. This city deserves better than this; we need security, and we need it now. Sarjapur has been a hotspot for these incidents, and we need to figure out a solution to curb this menace," he added.

The post gained viral attention from many people who shared similar experiences of escalating incidents in various areas of the city, renowned as the Silicon Valley of India.