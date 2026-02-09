Canadian Woman Allegedly Harassed During Massage At Radisson In Bengaluru

A woman from Canada has filed a police complaint in Bengaluru, alleging that she was harassed by a therapist during a massage session at a private hotel spa. She has accused the therapist of inappropriate behaviour and the hotel of failing to respond properly to her complaint.

Harassment Allegation At Radisson Hotel Spa

According to the complaint, the incident took place at the Radisson Hotel, which falls under the jurisdiction of Vidhana Soudha Police Station. The woman said she was undergoing a massage at the hotel spa when the therapist behaved inappropriately. She further alleged that the therapist opened the door while she was in a semi-nude condition, causing her mental distress and humiliation.

Hotel Management's Response

The woman said she immediately informed the hotel management about the incident. However, she alleged that the management did not take her complaint seriously. Instead, they reportedly refunded Rs 7,000 of the Rs 10,000 she had paid for the massage and allegedly advised her not to take the matter forward.

The woman later approached the police and filed a formal complaint seeking action against the therapist and others responsible. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and began an investigation.

Officials said statements are being recorded, and further steps will be taken after examining CCTV footage and other available evidence.

When contacted by NDTV, the Radisson Hotel declined to comment and said the matter was under investigation. Further details are awaited.