"Try Walking Fast Behind...": YouTuber Sparks Outrage After Joking About Chasing Women At Night

Content creator Nakul Dhull has come under fire after a video featuring a so-called "prank" about harassing a woman at night went viral. The clip has sparked widespread criticism on social media, with many users describing the video as deeply insensitive and problematic.

In the video, Dhull-- a Haryana-based influencer, outlined how to "prank" a lone woman by following her at night, running behind her, overtaking her, and deliberately trying to scare her. He appeared to frame the woman's fear as the punchline of the joke -- a premise that struck many as troubling given the very real concerns women face about harassment and assault.

"Try walking fast or running behind a woman at night; she'll pee in her pants," he says in the video that has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, influencer Lakshay Chaudhary was also seen sitting with him.

Internet Outrage

Social media users accused him of trivialising a serious issue and promoting behaviour that mirrors real-life threats women routinely navigate. While a small section of viewers suggested the remarks may have been intended as dark humour or sarcasm, many argued that the subject matter itself made such framing irresponsible.

One user wrote, "Why is he so proud of this? Does making someone fear your presence mean something good? By the way, I'm really sorry for that poor girl who married him."

Another commented, "These are exactly the kind of men who make this world a living hell for women." I genuinely hope his family, especially the women in his life see this and realize what kind of person he is. Shame on him. Disgusting."

"It is sad what these people make fun is someone biggest nightmare it is sad coming from a woman and saying sad what men are becoming hating women who they don't attractive or hating them just for their existence even little girls are not spared," a third said.

Some users also tagged Haryana Police and the National Commission of Women, urging action against him. So far, the creator has not issued any clarification regarding his remarks.

"Safety isn't a joke"

The video has raised questions about how influencers handle topics like gender safety in a country where women's security remains an urgent and sensitive issue. For many women, the scenario described in the video is nothing to make fun of. It is a source of genuine fear. It reflects the instinct to clutch keys more tightly, share live locations with friends, avoid deserted streets, and remain hyper-aware of surroundings even in daylight.

Turning that lived reality into entertainment is not satire but insensitivity. Joking about chasing a woman to frighten her and encouraging followers to recreate that fear "for fun" crosses the line from edgy humour into the normalisation of harassment.

"It's scary how some people call themselves 'influencers' and still promote disrespect towards women. Telling men to scare women on the streets? That's not influence; that's toxicity. Women are not weak. Women are not meant to be afraid. If anything, men should learn to respect, not intimidate. Is this how you influence the youth? Do better," remarked another user.