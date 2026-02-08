Video Shows 3 Men Following And Catcalling Northeast Woman At Temple, Internet Fumes

A disturbing video documenting three men catcalling and following a woman while she was walking to a temple in India has surfaced on social media. The incident has sparked significant outrage and debate regarding women's safety. Chiro, who is from Northeast India, shared the video on Instagram, opening up about the incident. She mentioned that the men assumed she didn't understand Hindi. She wrote, "They thought I didn't understand Hindi, and, to be honest, this is so f wrong but then also, these kinds of things are happening to me just because I look a little different."

In the video, she's heard saying, "The weirdest species in the world would be Indian men when they see a girl walking alone. I'm on my way to the temple, and these guys have been catcalling me non-stop." The video shows three men following her, smiling, singing a Bollywood song loudly, and gesturing towards the camera. Despite being filmed, the three men continued to follow her. She clarified later that she only felt safe once she stopped and waited for friends to join her.

Here's the video:

Chiro also addressed accusations of staging the video for attention. She explained her reason for posting was to address the situation, not seek publicity. She also mentioned she's smiling in the video because she wanted to handle it calmly, and people shouldn't expect her to cry on camera.

Social Media Reaction

The video sparked outrage and concern, with many commenting on the men's audacity to harass a woman in a public space with no fear of consequences. Many also praised Chiro for her courage, noting how many wouldn't have dared to record the incident. One user wrote, "I will say again upbringing, morals, environment along with education on etiquette is what men in India need every sec."

Another commented, "The fact that they aren't even threatened of you recording their inappropriate behaviour they still have the audacity to smile seeing the camera. The country is never going to 'progress' when women can't even walk around freely."

A third user stated, "The audacity of these type of men is scary."

"Bro, this is honestly terrifying to me. I don't think I would've had the courage to record it like you did; you are really brave. It's even scared me how normalised this has become at this level that they don't even feel shame anymore because they know the justice system rarely holds them accountable," a fourth added.