Indian Woman's 3 AM Solo Walk In Singapore Sparks Safety Debate Online

An Indian woman living in Singapore has drawn widespread attention on social media after posting a video of herself walking alone at 3 AM, highlighting the stark contrast in perceived safety between Singapore and India.

Kritika Jain, who shared the video on Instagram, filmed her late-night walk through empty and peaceful streets. In her caption, she reflected on the difference in safety she experiences abroad compared to her home country. "There's no second thought, no checking behind me, and I don't feel scared at all," she wrote. "Back in India, I would never even think of stepping out alone at this hour."

Jain added that what makes her love Singapore is not its skyline or tourist attractions, but the feeling of security and normalcy in walking freely at night. She emphasised that such safety is not a luxury in Singapore but an everyday experience, something she doesn't take for granted.

The video quickly went viral, gathering over three lakh views. Many social media users resonated with her sentiment, while others joined the conversation by sharing their own experiences about safety, both in India and abroad. Some highlighted the need for systemic changes back home to ensure similar levels of public safety, especially for women.

The clip has sparked meaningful dialogue on urban safety, gender, and the difference in public infrastructure across countries.



A woman commented that she used to visit the hospital at midnight for emergencies and always felt completely safe in Singapore at night. Another user shared similar thoughts, expressing gratitude for the country's sense of security, adding that even in crowded places, people maintain respectful boundaries and don't make excuses to touch anyone.