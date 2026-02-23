Canadian PM Carney Puts India At Heart Of Indo-Pacific Push To Reset Ties

Canada is signalling a decisive reset in ties with India as Prime Minister Mark Carney prepares for his first major overseas tour to India, placing New Delhi at the centre of a broader Indo-Pacific strategy aimed at diversifying trade, attracting investment, and strengthening long-term partnerships in a turbulent global economy.

Announcing his upcoming visits to India, Australia and Japan from February 26 to March 7, Prime Minister Carney said Canada's new government is focused on "what we can control" in an increasingly divided and uncertain world. That focus, he stressed, means building economic strength at home while expanding and rebalancing Canada's global relationships abroad.

India will be the first and most prominent stop on the tour, underscoring Ottawa's intent to elevate relations with the world's fastest-growing major economy after a period of strain and missed opportunity. Carney will travel to Mumbai and New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chart what officials describe as an ambitious new phase in Canada-India relations.

The talks are expected to centre on expanding cooperation across trade, energy, technology and artificial intelligence, talent mobility, culture and defence. Carney will also engage directly with Indian business leaders, pitching Canada as a stable, investment-friendly destination for capital in sectors ranging from clean energy and critical minerals to advanced manufacturing and digital technologies.

India already ranks as Canada's seventh-largest trading partner, with two-way goods and services trade valued at $30.8 billion in 2024. Both governments have set an even more ambitious goal: more than doubling bilateral trade to $70 billion by 2030 through a proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement. Negotiations were formally launched following last year's G20 Leaders' Summit, and Carney's visit is expected to inject fresh political momentum into those talks.

Officials say the emphasis on India reflects more than just trade numbers. As global supply chains are reconfigured and geopolitical competition intensifies, Ottawa sees New Delhi as a critical partner in building a more resilient, diversified economic future for Canada. India's growing influence in technology, manufacturing and global commerce aligns closely with Canada's push to reduce over-reliance on a narrow set of markets.

"India is a powerhouse economy and a central actor in the Indo-Pacific," a senior government source said. "Deepening this partnership is essential for Canada's long-term prosperity and security."

From India, Carney will travel to Australia, where he will meet Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Sydney and Canberra. Discussions will focus on defence and maritime security, critical minerals, trade and advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence. In a symbolic gesture highlighting the closeness of the relationship, Carney will address both Houses of Australia's Parliament - the first Canadian prime minister to do so in nearly two decades.

The final leg of the tour will take Carney to Tokyo for meetings with Japan's prime minister, aimed at strengthening cooperation in clean energy, advanced manufacturing, food security and defence. Japan remains one of Canada's most important economic partners in Asia, with bilateral trade worth $36.4 billion annually.

Together, the three visits form the backbone of what the government describes as a renewed Indo-Pacific strategy rooted in economic pragmatism and shared interests. Canada, Carney said, has what global partners are seeking: abundant energy, critical minerals, cutting-edge technological expertise and world-class talent.

"In a more uncertain world, Canada is focused on what we can control," Carney said in a statement. "We are diversifying our trade and attracting massive new investment to create new opportunities for our workers and businesses. We are forging new partnerships abroad to create greater certainty, security and prosperity at home."

For India, the visit represents a clear signal that Ottawa is ready to move beyond past frictions and invest politically and economically in rebuilding trust. As Canada looks to anchor its future growth in the Indo-Pacific, New Delhi now appears firmly back at the top of Ottawa's diplomatic and economic agenda.