"New Scam Alert In Bengaluru": Woman Receives Delivery Call For Order She Didn't Place

A recent post suggests a new scam may be developing in Bengaluru. A woman received a call from someone claiming to be a Swiggy delivery driver. Though she wasn't home and asked him to leave the order at her door, no package was there when she returned, leaving her confused and concerned.

In the following lines, he shared that his girlfriend received a call from a delivery person regarding an order she had never placed. Since she wasn't home, she asked the "delivery guy" to leave the parcel at the door.

Reddit user "Subject-Fisherman-90" posted in the "r/bangalore" community with the title "A strange incident happened in Bengaluru."

He then described how his girlfriend received a call about a delivery she hadn't ordered. Not being home, she asked the supposed delivery driver to leave the package at her door.

"Today in the afternoon my girlfriend got a call from a person saying he was calling from Swiggy, he had her parcel with my name and asked to open the door," the user wrote on Reddit.

Replying to the Reddit post, a user said, "It's a standard scam don't worry. I have read multiple similar scam stories with slight variations. Parcel would be cash on delivery. Your gf would have paid money and there would be some cheap food items or empty box."

"A gated society doesn't mean fool proof security. Security lapses happen. It is very much possible that this person can be stalking your gf. May have delivered an earlier order and after the app confirmation, she may have followed up using the guy's personal number. May have some other delivery and used this opportunity to capitalise on the situation. I would suggest use the number and check with security. Also find a trail of if he has ever delivered to your gf's home, cctv footage and then raising a complaint with both service provider and police. You can ask her to install a door ringer camera for additional security," another user wrote.

"I had a similar incident not Swiggy but once I received a mail from max fashion wannabe email(max fashionzz) saying my order is confirmed and will be delivered. I NEVER ORDERED ANYTHING. I checked many times all of my records and I never ordered. I also couldn't cancel my order cos the website only had "tracking" and rest of the website was fake! I reported and forgot about it but after a week they delivered something I had "ordered". I lived in same nobroker community but we didn't remember which order was being delivered and let the guy in. We got delivered a sweater which I had never ordered in my entire life. Till date I have no clue how that happened. Thank god it wasn't anything awful but I was careful," recounted the third user.