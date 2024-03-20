Swiggy Delivery Agent Tried To Scam Gurgaon Customer With Sob Story

The man said that he had reported the incident to Swiggy

A Reddit user DefinitelyMaybeX has claimed that a Swiggy delivery agent in Gurugram tried to scam him by begging him for Rs 5,000 for his pregnant wife's C-section.

In a lengthy post on Reddit, the user wrote, "This was in Gurgaon but I imagine it's happening elsewhere too. Receiving my lunch today, I was greeted by my Swiggy driver sobbing and sweating. As soon as I opened the door, he started begging, telling me his pregnant wife is in the hospital and he needs 5000 rupees for the operation which he will return after he gets his salary the day after tomorrow."

"Besides, this guy kept trying to forcibly hand me his bike key saying you can keep it until I return the money," he further wrote.

The customer further wrote that the delivery agent insisted on receiving the money immediately and even tried to hand over his bike key as collateral.

"The guy was very insistent on getting me to give the money that very moment, and I had to ask him a good few times before he gave me a phone number. He also wanted me to pay with a specific QR code instead of his phone number, which set off a red flag too. After this, I took a picture of his QR code and had to forcibly shut the door in his face saying I'll give the money later," he wrote.

The customer said after he went back inside, he heard an "aggressive" knock on the door.

"Few minutes later, I heard a very aggressive knock on my door, which I didn't open. The Swiggy guy then dared to open the unlocked main door, come inside the house to my room (I have a room in a shared 4BHK) and banging my door loudly. When I refused to open, he started screaming "Sir dena hai toh do, jhootha bharosa mat dilao" and wailing loudly. I just told him to leave or I'll call the security guard, but he stayed for another few minutes before giving up and leaving," the post further read.

The man further said that he had reported the incident to Swiggy and that the food delivery platform had promised to take action.

The post went viral and drew countless reactions from Reddit users. A user wrote, "Entering the house (whether locked or not is another thing) without permission is indeed concerning. Anyone doing so doesn't have the fear of the law, that's for sure."

"Happened with me when I was in Lucknow, the delivery guy started telling me sob stories and said that if i gave him some money that would help. I was already pissed off as he made me ride 1 km to collect my parcel since he was not able to read the gps. I told him ok, i will add some tip but he insisted that i pay him through some QR code only, which sounded very fishy to me. He also told me that the entire amount of tip will not be paid to him. At this moment i decided to ride back without engaging him any further. I reported it to swiggy immediately after reaching home. Swiggy responded with 'We will look into it," another user wrote.

"it's 100% scam. Whenever someone asks for money, say let's go to police station," the third user wrote.



