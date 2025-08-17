Rajasthan Tiger Safari Horror: Guide Leaves Tourists In The Middle Of Jungle

In a shocking case of alleged negligence at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park, a group of tourists were left stranded in the park's zone 6 for nearly 90 minutes in a forest full of tigers after their safari canter broke down and the guide allegedly fled the spot.

The horror began when the canter, carrying women, children and other tourists broke down around 6 pm. Tourists alleged that their guide left the vehicle saying he would arrange another canter, but instead ran away after misbehaving.

Videos captured by the tourists showed children sitting in the dark with mobile lights, crying in fear in the middle of the forest which is said to be home over 60 tigers. The national park also has a rich population of leopards, sloth bears and marsh crocodiles.

The tourists remained stuck in the forest from 6 PM to 7:30 PM before they were finally rescued, officials said.

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve's Field Director and Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Anoop K.R. said that the safety of tourists in the park is the top priority. He further clarified that strict action will be taken against any guide or driver who violates the rules and such negligence will not be tolerated in future.