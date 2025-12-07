Ranthambore Tourists Awestruck As Tiger Appears Just Feet Away: "Dream Sighting"

A stunning moment was captured in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park when a tiger appeared just a few feet away from tourists and settled comfortably on an old stone wall. The video shows the majestic tiger posing for the camera against the historic fort ruins, creating a scene that's being called a dream come true for wildlife enthusiasts. The encounter occurred within Ranthambore National Park, on an old stone wall near the historic Ranthambore Fort ruins. The fort area (zones 1-5) is a known tiger habitat, with the big cats occasionally spotted around the ancient temples and structures.

The video shows the tiger emerging from the foliage, pausing to stare directly at a group of tourists in a jeep below. The majestic predator then surprises onlookers by sitting down on the wall, looking relaxed and completely at ease in its territory. It even lets out a long, lazy yawn, giving the impression that the visitors had interrupted its afternoon nap. Onlookers were left in awe of the "breathtaking moment" and "close encounter".

The moment was captured on video by a tourist named Mayank Shukla and has since gone viral across social media platforms, drawing widespread attention from wildlife enthusiasts. "What a beautiful creature just few feets away," he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The incident has been widely shared online, with comments praising the "magical" nature of the sighting. Social media users are in awe of the tiger's sheer presence, with many praising the cinematic quality of the shot. The comments section was flooded with reactions celebrating the tiger's beauty and the unforgettable experience of witnessing this majestic creature in its natural habitat.

One user wrote, "This shot is looking exactly like sherkhan shot in the movie Mowgli."

Another commented, "A tiger laying down is one of the most majestic things ever."

A third said, "Such a dream sighting. It's one in a trillion."

Ranthambore Tiger Sightings

Ranthambore National Park is famous for its frequent daytime tiger sightings and dramatic scenery featuring ancient ruins. Tigers are known to use the fort walls and surrounding structures as part of their territory, offering unique photo opportunities that blend history with wildlife. Popular resident tigers often spotted in and around the fort area include the lineages of tigresses like Noor (T-39), Riddhi (T-124), and previously, the legendary Machli (T-16).