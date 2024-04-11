No Loudspeakers, Gatherings In Chhattisgarh Villages After Rare Tiger Spotting

This was a rare sighting, as no tiger has been spotted in the area in the last 15-20 years.

Just a week ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha Polls 2024, political parties in Chhattisgarh are facing an unusual challenge. The authorities have imposed section 144 in seven villages after a tiger was spotted over a month ago in Balodabazar, Chhattisgarh. Due to this, political parties have been restricted from campaigning there. Also, use of loudspeakers has also been prohibited in the seven villages.

In Balodabazar area, Model Code of Conduct has been imposed ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls 2024. While imposition of section 144 is default under the model code, the authorities have also restricted using any kind of sound amplifiers for campaigning in the area. The villages where prohibitory orders have been imposed are - Rawan, Mohda, Kauhabahra, Murumdih, Chhataldabra, Gajradih and Daldali.

On March 7, a tiger was spotted in Sirpur village of Chhattisgarh by a teacher in Barnawapara Sanctuary. This was a rare sighting, as no tiger has been spotted in the area in the last 15-20 years. Since then, the forest department has been trying to track the movements of the tiger. According to the Forest department, the tiger is currently roaming under the Forest Development Corporation area of Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.

KL Chauhan, Collector of Balodabazar district said that three days ago, he, along with Superintendent of Police, Divisional Forest Officer and other officials held a review meeting to make sure the tiger remains unharmed. "Forest department is keeping track of the tiger's movement to avoid any harm to anyone," he said.

The tiger population is declining in Chhattisgarh. In 2018, there were only nine tigers in three tiger reserves of the state. There were five in the Achanakmar Tiger Reserve, one in Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve and three in Indravati Tiger Reserve. But the 2022 report says the total number of tigers is down to 7.