Chhattisgarh Woman Left Dangling From Ferris Wheel In Freak Accident. Here's What Happened Next

A heart-stopping incident occurred in Chhattisgarh's Bhatapara, where a woman fell from a Ferris wheel and was left dangling 30 feet in the air. A video shared on Instagram captures the terrifying moment, showing the woman's rescue as she was safely pulled to safety after being stranded mid-ride. The footage shows the woman dangling in mid-air, desperately trying to pull herself back into the passenger cabin. As the ride moves towards the deck, she gets a chance to escape, but before she can grab hold, it starts ascending again, leaving her precariously suspended high above the ground.

Luckily, the woman managed to grab onto the Ferris wheel's structure and hold tight. A brave staff member then rushed to her aid without any safety gear and offered her his hand. He guided her to safely jump into the cabin below, and with his help, she was able to leap to safety.

The incident was captured on video by bystanders, and the harrowing footage is now going viral online. The heroic staff member is being widely praised by netizens for his bravery, with many acknowledging that his timely intervention likely saved the woman from a potentially disastrous 30-foot fall.

Many also raised concerns about the safety standards of the amusement park rides. One user wrote, "This type of jhula has no safety checks. Think twice before riding.. stay alert, Stay Safe."

Another commented, "arm strength better than all gym bros combined."

