"Kicked, Hit With Slippers, Sticks": Pregnant Woman Alleges Assault By In-Laws In Chhattisgarh

A pregnant woman, Anusha Gupta, and her specially-abled parents were brutally assaulted by her in-laws in Chhattisgarh, said the police, adding that efforts are on to find the husband.

The incident was reported from Tinmini village of Pusaur block in Raigarh district.

The incident unfolded when Anusha and her husband, Madhusudan Gupta, who is an SSB jawan, were returning to Chhattisgarh from Uttarakhand, where they had been living post-marriage.

During their journey on the Chhattisgarh Express, Madhusudan abandoned his wife near Dongargarh, leaving her stranded, said the police quoting the wife.

The victim, along with her parents, went to her in-laws' house in Tenda Navapara village.

Her in-laws and some neighbors allegedly attacked the pregnant woman and her parents. They were kicked and punched and also hit with slippers, said the police.

A video of the horrific incident has surfaced, showing the in-laws using obscene language and encouraging others to hit the three-month-old pregnant daughter-in-law on her belly.

A heart-wrenching case of domestic violence from Raigarh, a pregnant woman & her disabled parents were brutally assaulted by her in-laws, Anusha had married Madhusudan against the wishes of Madhusudan's family. The couple had been living in Uttarakhand @GargiRawat @alok_pandey pic.twitter.com/zgZ3v6VYWq — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 15, 2025

Anusha, a nurse by profession, had married Madhusudan in September 2024 in an Arya Samaj ceremony in Bilaspur. The couple, which first met on Facebook, married against the wishes of the man's family. They had been living in Uttarakhand due to Madhusudan's posting with the SSB.

Recounting the assault, Anusha stated that her mother-in-law and relatives dragged her out of a car, threw her to the ground, and began beating her.

"My mother-in-law started jumping on my stomach, and others cheered her on," she said tearfully.

Her father was beaten with a cricket bat, she claimed, adding that the abuse went on for three hours.

"On the call of my in-laws, we were returning home. On the way, my husband left me and disappeared. I informed the railway helpline, and later learned from the ticket inspector that it was my husband's brother who had booked the ticket. My in-laws had called, saying they wanted to talk, so we went there on the 8th. As soon as we reached, they dragged me out of the car. My husband had already told them I was pregnant, but despite that, they beat me mercilessly. They hit me with slippers, and sticks, and kicked me. They even beat my father with a cricket bat," she claimed.

Anusha and her mother have filed a complaint at the Pusaur police station against Madhusudan's parents and other relatives.

Raigarh Additional SP Akash Markam confirmed that a case has been registered against the accused.

"We are investigating the matter, and those found guilty will face severe consequences. Efforts are also underway to locate the husband, who abandoned the victim," he stated.