Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

4 Under Trial In Rape, POCSO Act Cases Escape From Chhattisgarh Jail

Four prisoners facing trial in rape and POCSO Act cases escaped from a district jail in Chhattisgarh's Korba district.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
4 Under Trial In Rape, POCSO Act Cases Escape From Chhattisgarh Jail
  • Four prisoners escaped from Korba district jail in Chhattisgarh on Saturday
  • They were facing trial for rape and POCSO Act cases
  • The prisoners climbed a cowshed wall using a rope between 3pm and 4pm
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Korba:

Four prisoners facing trial in rape and POCSO Act cases escaped from a district jail in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Saturday, a police official said.

He identified the four as Dashrath Sidar (19), Chandrashekhar Rathia (20), Raja Kanwar (22) and Sarna Sinku (26).

"Between 3pm and 4pm, they fled after climbing a cowshed wall inside the prison using a rope. They were undertrials in cases filed for rape and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Rathia was from Raigarh, while the other three are from Korba," he said.

Efforts are on to nab them, while a probe has begun on how they managed to escape, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Chhattisgarh, Korba News, Pocso Accused Run Away
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com