Video Shows Indian Man Remotely Operating Front Desk Of US Hotel, Americans Furious

A video has surfaced online showing an Indian man remotely operating the front desk of a Miami hotel in the US, sparking both curiosity and backlash online. The footage features a visitor checking in via a high-tech system, interacting with the Indian assistant displayed on a large screen.

The video was shared by Pete Lang on TikTok and Instagram, showcasing his hotel check-in experience. In the video, Mr Langs interacts with a virtual front desk employee who appears on a screen, handling the check-in process remotely. The employee asks Langs if he needs one or two room keys, and after he responds, the receptionist provides further instructions and generates the registration form, all through a video call on the screen.

Watch the video here:

Although the video doesn't specify the front desk employee's nationality or location, many viewers assumed he was from the Indian subcontinent and likely working remotely from outside the US. In the comments section, many Americans blamed Indians for taking jobs and criticised the hotel for outsourcing the front desk role to someone abroad.

One user wrote, "Miami hotel has outsourced their front desk to India. Guests are checked in virtually on a video call with an Indian representative. More American jobs are outsourced overseas. At some point, this should just become illegal. If you make money in America, you should hire Americans."

Another commented, 'It's weird how hotels, Dunkin Doughnuts, 7-11s, and gas stations are now mostly owned and run by Indians. I wonder how that pipeline works."

A third said, "Outsourcing has reached another level. India is the biggest beneficiary of this."

A fourth added, "This is so dystopian. But also hilarious."

A fifth stated, "Very cool! Several U.S. cities have had this since COVID-19. Cheaper to hire virtual workers. No workers' comp, benefits, retirement, etc."

Notably, Indian professionals dominate the US workforce in STEM fields, with over 70% of H-1B visas granted to Indians in 2023. Many US companies outsource work to India due to its skilled workforce and lower operational costs. According to Deloitte, 59% of American companies outsource to India, and 80% of US and European firms consider it a top destination for IT solutions.