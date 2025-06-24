US Health Care CEO, 46, Found Dead In Baltimore Hotel, Family Suspects Murder

Nicholas Manning, CEO of HCA Healthcare's West Valley Medical Centre in the US, was found dead in his hotel room earlier this month. According to People, cops responded to a reported potential overdose at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront on June 6. Once on the scene, officers found the 46-year-old dead. They said that there were no signs of trauma on the victim's body. They also stated that Mr Manning's body was taken to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause of death. An investigation is still ongoing.

In a statement, HCA Healthcare's West Valley Medical Centre confirmed that Mr Manning was the CEO of the firm. A company spokesperson said that the 46-year-old "was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose". He served as a healthcare leader for 17 years, including 14 years with HCA Healthcare, per the statement, the outlet reported.

"Throughout his entire career journey, Nick was a thoughtful and inspirational leader, and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives and careers he touched," said Evan Ray, President, HCA Healthcare's Mountain Division.

"As we grieve this tremendous loss, we are committed to honouring Nick's legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about at our hospital and in the community," he added.

Also Read | AI Startup CEO Mutes Bryan Johnson And Ditches Health Trackers, Here's Why

According to People, Mr Manning was travelling for business when he died. Even though the cops responded to a possible overdose, his family said that they do not believe that his death was an accident.

Mr Manning's family claims that they have evidence that he was the victim of fraud and a homicide. However, officials have not shared any information to substantiate the family's claim, saying that a probe is ongoing.

In a statement, the family said that they "strongly object to the statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department." "Our family is committed to pursuing every available legal and investigative avenue to ensure the truth is uncovered and justice is served," the Manning family said in a statement.