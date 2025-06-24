AI Startup CEO Mutes Bryan Johnson And Ditches Health Trackers, Here's Why

A US-based CEO has sparked debate online after sharing that he has gotten rid of his health monitoring devices and muted age-reversal enthusiast Bryan Johnson for better sleep and less stress. Taking to X, Alex Finn, CEO of the AI content tool Creator Buddy, said that he has dropped his Apple Watch, Oura Ring, and Whop band, and muted Bryan Johnson, all in an effort to reduce stress and sleep better. He believes that tracking and monitoring every aspect of life has a detrimental effect on one's health. He also argued that what's sold as "scientific" optimisation often becomes a source of anxiety rather than wellbeing.

"Got rid of my Apple Watch. Got rid of my Whop. Got rid of my Oura ring. Muted Bryan Johnson. No more sleep scores. No more recovery scores. Optimizing every part of my life caused more stress than it solved. Ironically I've never slept better in my entire life," Mr Finn wrote.

I think we are… — Alex Finn (@AlexFinnX) June 21, 2025

Further, the CEO said that he believes that the constant need to track every metric has gone too far. "We've gone too far and I think once people realize 90% of this bro science we are all bought into is completely made up, most people will swing back to just trying to live a good, healthy life without trying to quantify every metric of their health," he said.

"I mean a report just came out that glass bottles have more microplastics than plastic bottles. I've spent the last 2 years watching health influencers on X spend $100 a week on Mountain Valley water. It's all made up," he continued.

Mr Finn concluded his post saying that his new optimisation routine is basically working out once in a while and not eating too much ice cream. "Sweat every once in a while and try not to eat too much ice cream. That's my new optimization routine. Life's a lot more fun without when I don't have to hit 50 benchmarks a day to convince myself I'm healthy," he wrote.

Mr Finn's post has sparked discussion online. Reacting to it, one user wrote, "Switched my apple watch back to a normal (good looking) watch. Not only does it feel better because I don't optimise for everything - steps, constant notifications, etc - but it also looks 10x better."

"The irony of technology is that it's supposed to make our lives easier, but it often does the opposite. We live in a world where we have more information than ever before, but we're more stressed than ever before. The key is to find a balance. Use technology to improve your life, but don't let it control you. You're on the right track, brother," commented another.

However, one user argued, saying: "these trackers are useful for one thing imo - you wake up early, feeling wide awake but a bit drowsy. you have to make a decision fast - go back to sleep, or start your day. having stats on your deep sleep/REM sleep helps make that decision and can save your entire day."

"I think the right path is in the middle: - Knowledge about what is right for your body, balance fun/health. This biotech bubble at least educated us a lot about how our body works," said another.

