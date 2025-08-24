Man Kisses, Puts His Finger In Schoolgirl's Mouth At Sweet Shop In Bengal

A man is seen kissing and touching a Class 3 girl in full public view while she was visiting a sweet shop in Bengal, shows a disturbing video.

The police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO and a manhunt for the accused is on.

The incident, the video of which is in wide circulation, was reported from a sweet shop in Hooghly's Uttarpara.

The schoolgirl was with her grandmother at the time of the incident. The two had stopped at a sweet shop when the middle-aged man approached her and began harassing her.

In the video, the potbellied man, with a receding hairline, can be seen approaching the girl in the shop and engaging her in a conversation.

With the grandmother at the shop counter, the man engages the child and then tries to touch her, shows the video.

Quite animated, the man can be seen in the video patting the child's head and then touching her cheek, while the grandmother is oblivious as to what is happening.

He then leans in to kiss the girl on her cheek, shows the video.

Taking another chance, he tries to kiss her on the mouth, but the girl moves away, shows the video.

All this while, other people can be seen entering and exiting the shop, but no one seems to understand that something is amiss. The grandmother, too, fails to register what's happening around her.

The man, shows the video, places his hand across the girl's shoulder and then slides his finger into her mouth, while the girl is standing next to her grandmother.

The man is seen exiting the shop with his hand on the girl's shoulder, the grandmother is right next to them.

(With inputs from Bholanath Shah)