Hotel Employee In US Destroys Breakfast Bar After Getting Fired, Video Surfaces

A dramatic scene unfolded at a high-end Marriott hotel in Denver when a recently fired employee had a meltdown at the breakfast bar. The incident, captured on video and shared on TikTok, shows the former employee furiously destroying the breakfast spread, sending food flying and guests scrambling to get out of the way. According to reports, the employee had just finished a long night shift and was upset about being let go.

The video begins with the former employee standing at the front desk, shouting "F*** you," before storming off towards the breakfast area. There, she unleashed her anger, destroying the spread by throwing items like milk jars and coffee pods on the floor. Guests looked on in shock while the woman's fit of rage continued. Additional footage showed the aftermath, with fruit, condiments, and coffee pods scattered across the floor.

Watch the video here:

TikTok user @letaleja, who posted the original video, explained, "For everyone asking for context… this was in a Marriott in Denver! The lady in the green (assuming the manager) had a coaching convo, and the lady who was freaking out got pi**ed and started yelling at her. The manager went back in and sent her home for the day. She was arguing with the front desk and asked if she could come back tomorrow, and they said, 'No, you're fired. ' That's when she started her rampage. She destroyed the breakfast bar (idk if she originally set it up or not) and then left."

The drama didn't end with the breakfast bar destruction. A second clip showed the former employee returning to the hotel shortly after, not to cause more chaos, but to retrieve her forgotten phone. Guests likely had a few anxious moments as she walked back in, but fortunately, no further damage was reported.

The video has sparked a lively discussion on Reddit, with users sharing their own worst experiences with quitting or getting fired. Reactions to the incident have been mixed, ranging from "not okay" to understanding, with some sympathising with the employee's frustration after an all-night shift and surprise firing. Marriott hasn't commented on the incident, and it's unclear if the woman will face any consequences.