Goa Founder Praised Online For Firing Newly Hired Senior Employee Within A Week, Here's Why

A Goa-based founder is being praised online for swiftly firing a newly hired senior employee over their toxic behaviour. Taking to LinkedIn, Jatin Saini, the founder of advertising agency House of Creators, shared that he hired the senior team member on Monday and let them go just days later after witnessing unacceptable conduct. "I hired someone on Monday and fired them on Friday. Not my proudest moment. Not the easiest conversation either," Mr Saini wrote in his post. He recalled overhearing the new hire belittling a colleague. "Did you leave your brain at home? If this is the best you can do, you should look for a new job. Bring your brain tomorrow or don't bother coming," the new team member told one employee.

Disturbed by this exchange, Mr Saini asked the employee to stay back on a call to explain that such remarks were not acceptable. "We don't want anyone ending their day feeling humiliated, especially on a Friday, this will spoil their weekend, + we must give feedback on the assignment, not comment on them as a person," he told the employee. However, instead of showing remorse, the senior employee doubled down, saying, "That's how you build strong teams."

"I knew we had made a huge hiring mistake," Mr Saini realised and decided to let the senior employee go. He said that the position for a Senior Personal Brand Executive is now open again, but this time his company is looking for someone "skilled, open to learn and above all, respectful". "Because we want to build personal brands without breaking people," he concluded.

The post has sparked a flurry of reactions on LinkedIn, with many praising the founder for handling the situation respectfully.

"I am glad you realised sooner that things won't work with this senior and parted ways respectfully," wrote one user.

"Bravo to you. This is something every founder should learn. Because sometimes, you've built an amazing team, everyone is happy, and you've found success, but suddenly, everything starts falling apart when your employee's mental health gets destroyed because of a bad manager," commented another.

"Bravo for choosing culture over credentials. More leaders need to see this," said a third user.

"That's why your personality matters more than just skills. Glad you didn't tolerate that kind of behavior," said one user.

"A breath of fresh air - where the employer is focused on respecting people, and is against humiliating people! Hope you find the right one you are looking for!!" wrote another.