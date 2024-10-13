Man Quits On First Day Due To Manager's Toxic Behaviour, Resignation Letter Goes Viral

The post garnered widespread support, with many users commending him.

A product designer revealed that he resigned on his first day at a new job due to toxic work conditions and unreasonable demands from his manager. The professional shared his resignation letter on Reddit, which quickly went viral and ignited discussions about toxic workplaces.

He explained that despite accepting a below-industry pay offer for the benefit of remote work, his enthusiasm quickly faded when his boss imposed extreme expectations. The manager demanded that Shreyas work overtime without additional compensation and dismissed the concept of work-life balance as a "fancy term" tied to "Western developed nation behaviour."

The man, who started the job on October 7, was shocked when his manager expected him to work beyond the agreed nine-hour shift, pushing him toward a 12- to 14-hour workday without pay. His attempts to set boundaries were met with mockery, and the manager ridiculed his need for personal time, such as reading and exercising.

In his resignation post, the employee criticised his manager for making personal attacks, displaying belittling behaviour, and having an unprofessional attitude toward work-life balance. He acknowledged that while occasional overtime may be necessary, the toxic environment and personal insults were intolerable.

He highlighted that his resignation underscored a broader issue of toxic work culture, urging others to prioritise their health and well-being. His post garnered widespread support, with many users commending him for standing up against such behaviour.

Several people shared their own experiences with toxic workplaces, expressing admiration for the person's decision. One person commented, "Proud of you. Wish I had done it early in my career," while another praised the resignation email as one of the best they'd ever seen.

The story has since sparked further discussions on workplace expectations and the importance of maintaining personal boundaries.