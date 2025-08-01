"Ignored Every Red Flag": Ex-Startup Employee Blames Toxic Work Culture After Suffering Heart Attack

In recent months, Reddit has become a popular platform for employees to share their job struggles and workplace concerns. Several subreddits have emerged where employees anonymously share their stories and also connect with others who face similar challenges. Now, a former startup employee claimed that he suffered a massive heart attack because of the toxic work culture in his office. In the post, titled "It's not worth it," the anonymous user wrote that despite noticing red flags in the job, he continued to work for "megalomaniac founders" due to the brutal job market.

"Here's my story - two decades working with US/European companies taught me what healthy work culture looks like. Last year I ignored every red flag and joined an Indian startup as I had no other options after being laid off. The signs were there from week two- fudged revenue numbers, megalomaniac founders, "always-on" expectations from 11:30am to 2am daily. Classic toxic Indian workplace - gaslighting, nepotism, impossible clients, zero respect," the user wrote.

The original poster (OP) further claimed that the daily pressure of work and the disrespect in the workplace "chipped away" at their "sanity, ethics and self-respect".

"Depression crept in as the founders' failures made them increasingly abusive to employees," the Redditor wrote. "Finally had to resign just to escape the black hole, even without another job lined up," he continued, adding, "Within a few weeks: massive heart attack. Two emergency stents. Doctors said 30 minutes more would've been fatal."

"Now I'm home - jobless, damaged heart, uncertain future. Was that monthly salary worth permanently destroying my health? Hell no. My brain keeps saying 'what choice did I have?' But there's always a choice. We just refuse to see it until we're lying in a hospital bed,' the user wrote.

The worker concluded the post by urging others not to suffer at a toxic workplace "for financial security". "Your life is worth more than any paycheck. Your family needs you alive, not rich and dead. We all learn this lesson eventually. I learned it the hard way so you don't have to."

In the comments section of the post, users shared similar stories. "I can understand ...I am in the same boat but not me, my husband got 2 heart attacks..3 stents..at the age of 31. He was made to sit at home, I left my job for caregiving its not just in IT but every field. Hes in the hotel industry. Joined back still a stressful job and every visit to the doctor is still a nightmare with new issues," one user shared.

"Sorry to hear that and I pray for your speedy recovery. You are absolutely right about our toxic work culture and impact on health. May be a less paying job with less pressure," said another.

"Get well soon. You certainly did not deserve the disrespect and mental torture. But it's a great lesson to get away from egotistical founders who think they are the gangsters of the business world. I worked at one such firm, and my health went downhill," commented a third person.