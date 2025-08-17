Delhi Techie Earning Rs 30 Lakh A Year Plans To Quit Toxic Job Without Backup: "Extreme Pressure"

A backend developer in Delhi NCR shared his struggles with mental health on Reddit, revealing the toll his high-paying job has taken on his well-being. Despite earning nearly Rs 30 lakh per year and having over a year of experience, he struggles with anxiety, recurring headaches, frequent breakdowns, and burnout. He described the reality of his job as unfulfilling, with his paycheck overshadowed by persistent exhaustion and physical symptoms.

The techie attributed his struggles to the intense work environment, citing extreme work pressure, long hours on major festivals, limited sick leave options, and a toxic atmosphere that requires five days of in-office work per week.

"Since the day I started, I've been struggling with severe anxiety. A year in, it has worsened — I now face frequent headaches, mental breakdowns, and constant burnout at a young age. The work pressure is extreme, we often need to work long hours on major indian festivals due to business needs. Sick leave usually just means “work from home while sick.” No hybrid policy — it's 5 days a week in a highly toxic environment. All of this is taking a serious toll on my mental health. This post is not about salary discussion, it's about how I want my present and future to turn out to be," the post read.

The techie said that he is considering resignation, but is hesitant because of the uncertainty of what's next. Leaving a secure, high-paying job without a plan feels daunting, even with minimal financial obligations.

"I sometimes feel like just quitting without another offer lined up. But going from a stable, high salary to zero income is daunting, even though I have no major financial responsibilities right now. The fear of not finding another role — especially when I see people with more experience struggling — makes me hesitate," he added.

His story has sparked a discussion on the human cost of high-pressure tech jobs.

One user wrote, "Yes, this is not a good time to quit for the market. But it is possible for the OP to push through simply by not taking as much stress, giving priority to his health and maintaining work life balance and doing the bare minimum required to hold the job, atleast until the market gets better. Meanwhile, OP can also continue to apply on the side. Better to have good health and slightly unsecure job than no health and subsequently no job."

Another commented, "Your health is more important than any salary. A break now may save you in the long run."

A third said, "Don't quit without a plan. Try switching internally or wait till you land another role."