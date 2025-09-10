"He Threw A Mouse At My Face": Woman Reveals Workplace Horror At Comedy Show

A shocking incident of workplace harassment has resurfaced online after a Bengaluru woman recounted her experience during a live comedy show. In a video from the Tech Roast Show, now going viral on Instagram, the woman shared how her former manager once threw a computer mouse at her face in a fit of rage.

The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed the incident while responding to a prompt about her worst job experience. She said it occurred on her last day at a job in Mumbai. After a misunderstanding about a work task, her manager became angry and physically lashed out by hurling a Dell mouse at her face.

Watch the video here:

The video has since gained over 2 lakh views and more than 4,000 likes, sparking conversations about toxic workplaces and the need for respectful treatment in professional environments.

This clip was recorded during the Tech Roast Show, a satirical comedy event focused on tech industry culture. Originating in Seattle around 2018, the show is hosted by comedians Nikita Oster, Austin Nasso, and Jesse Warren. The Bengaluru edition drew attention not just for its humour but also for exposing real and disturbing workplace experiences.

Several users expressed outrage over the incident, emphasising that workplace harassment and physical assault should never be normalised, even in jest. One commenter wrote, "This should not be normalised, not even as a joke." Another pointed out the legal implications abroad, stating, "That's a lawsuit in the US; the manager would've been jailed." Shocked by the incident, a third user asked, "How is this even legal? How can such cruelty be allowed in a workplace?"