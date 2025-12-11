Minutes After Stealing Gold, Cash, Karnataka Thief Robbed By 4 Men

When a burglar broke into three houses near Bengaluru, he did not know that he would soon get a taste of his own medicine. Minutes after stealing 90 grams of gold and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash and then committing two more burglaries, the man was robbed near the Mandur crematorium.

Four men intercepted him, beat him up and robbed him of the gold, cash and other valuables. The incident came to light when the man attempted to sell a stolen gold chain last week. He told police during the interrogation that he was robbed by four men.

The police then tracked down the gang and arrested the other four thieves. From them, 447 grams of gold, over Rs 28,000 and a two-wheeler were recovered. The recovered goods were valued at a total of Rs 70 lakh.

The probe confirmed that the gang had no connection to the thief who was mugged near the crematorium. They simply seized an opportunity and stole from the thief.