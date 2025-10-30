House Help Arrested For Theft Of Jewellery Worth Rs 3.5 Crore

Mumbai Police has arrested a domestic help for allegedly stealing jewellery and diamonds worth Rs 3.57 crore from the house of a 93-year-old woman who lives in Marine Drive area here.The accused was identified as Archana Salvi, a resident of Kalyan, an official said.

The incident occurred between April 27 and July 26 this year at the Bharti Bhuvan building, and came to light when the old woman's son, who works in Dubai, visited his mother and found that the jewellery was missing.

Police kept Salvi, who had worked there as a temporary help, under surveillance and found financial transactions amounting to lakhs of rupees in her account.

She was detained and later placed under arrest as she admitted to the crime, the official said.

Police recovered Rs 1.26 crore- worth valuables from her, and probe was underway, he said.

