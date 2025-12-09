Swedish Who Died After Falling Off Mumbai Building Had Come For Wedding

A 25-year-old Swedish man who died after falling from the fourth floor of a Navi Mumbai building had came to attend the wedding of a friend, a police official said on Monday.

The wedding ceremony took place on Saturday at Raghuleela Mall in Vashi, he added.

"Allde Edward Jan, a resident of Sweden's capital Stockholm, after the wedding, had gone out with some friends and then went missing. On Sunday evening, his friend Pranay Shah came to know that Allde was seriously injured and had been taken to Sion hospital in Mumbai. Shah then approached Sanpada police station," the official said.

"Allde fell from the fourth floor of a building, sustaining serious injuries. CCTV footage showed he had jumped over the gate of the building earlier and had fallen in the process as well. We suspect he was under the influence of alcohol. The post mortem is yet to be conducted," the official added.

Navi Mumbai police are in contact with the Swedish Embassy through official channels to inform Allde's family about his death, he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Sanpada police station official said.

