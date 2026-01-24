Mumbai Police Detain Actor Kamaal R Khan In Oshiwara Firing Case

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, was detained by Oshiwara police late on Friday in connection with a two-round firing case in Mumbai. He is the prime suspect in the case.

KRK, who is in the custody of the Oshiwara police, was brought to the Oshiwara police station late on Friday evening.

The police said that KRK accepted responsibility for the firing in his statement and that it was done using his licensed gun.

The police further said that his gun has been seized and that the paperwork process is underway for further action.

According to reports, the incident took place on January 18, during which two rounds were fired at a residential building in Oshiwara in Andheri.

Two bullets were recovered from Nalanda Society—one on the second floor and another on the fourth floor. One flat belongs to a writer-director, and the other to a model.

A team of 18 cops from the Oshiwara police station, led by Sanjay Chavan, along with several crime branch teams, was investigating the case.

The cops were initially clueless as nothing was found in CCTV footage. However, with the help of a forensic team, police later asserted that the bullets might have been fired from Kamaal R Khan's bungalow.

A police source said paperwork is underway and that the actor's formal arrest could take place by morning.