Harassed In Mumbai, But India Remains A Favourite, Says Travel Vlogger Ines Faria

A foreign travel vlogger who alleged harassment in Mumbai has thanked the police for their swift response and described the episode as a "one-off incident", saying it has not changed her view of India as a welcoming destination.

Ines Faria, who has been travelling across the country for the past two months, shared a video on Instagram recounting how a man repeatedly approached her for selfies and allegedly followed her despite being turned down. The video drew widespread attention online.

Mumbai Police have since registered a case against the accused. Officials also reached out to Ms Faria after the footage surfaced.

Speaking to NDTV, Ms Faria said she was upset by the experience but stressed that it was the first time she had faced such behaviour during her stay in India. She expressed gratitude to Mumbai Police for getting in touch and offering support.

The solo traveller said that throughout her journey, most Indians she encountered had been kind and welcoming. She added that India remains among her top travel destinations and that she would continue to recommend the country to others.

Ms Faria emphasised that the incident should not define perceptions about India, calling it an isolated case. Her remarks have been widely shared on social media, with many users appreciating her balanced response.

The case has once again brought attention to tourist safety, while also highlighting the importance of prompt police action and support for visitors.