Mumbai Police Uses Viral Baby Monkey Punch's Story To Spread Awareness About Helpline Number

The Mumbai Police has taken a creative approach to spread awareness about the national emergency helpline number 112. They shared a picture of Punch, a viral baby monkey from Japan, with the message "Be wise, report vice". Punch, a Japanese macaque, was abandoned by his mother at birth and found comfort in a stuffed orangutan toy. His heartwarming story went viral on social media, and now it is helping Mumbai Police promote the 112 helpline.

On Instagram, Mumbai Police shared four pictures. The first four show monkeys, with "Bura Mat Dekho," "Bura Mat Suno," and "Bura Mat Kaho" written on each slide - representing the philosophy of "See no evil, Hear no evil, Speak no evil." The fourth slide has Punch's photo with his plushie, and text "Bura Mat Karo" ("Don't do bad"). They used #JustPunchIn112 and #WiseMonkeyAdvise hashtags.

See the post here:

Recently, Delhi Police also used Punch's photo to spread awareness about the helpline number. On social media, they shared an image of the uniformed officer walking beside the monkey. "Punch's story reminds us, everyone needs someone & we're always here for you. Dial 112," read the caption.

The 112 helpline is an internationally recognised emergency number that connects people to police, ambulance, and fire services. It can be accessed through phone call, SMS, email, panic button, or the '112 India' mobile app.

Punch has had some differences with the other monkeys as he has tried to communicate with them. He was even bullied by older ones. But the zookeepers say that is part of the learning process, and he is steadily integrating with the troop.

"I think there will come a day when he no longer needs his stuffed toy," zookeeper Kosuke Shikano said.