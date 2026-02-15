2 Class 8 Students Allegedly Die By Suicide 2 Days Apart In Maharashtra

Two Class 8 students of the same school allegedly died by suicide in a gap of two days in Maharahstra's Buldhana, the police said.

Naman Arun Raut, a 14-year-old student of Bharat Vidyalaya, allegedly died by suicide at his house on February 11.

Just days later, on February 14, his friend Atharva Vaibhav Rane, who was in the same school, also allegedly died by suicide.

Raut's parents are teachers. Rane's father is a policeman.

The alleged deaths by suicide of the two minors have left their families in shock. The police said they are investigating whether both cases were connected.