CBSE's Online Evaluation For Class 12: What Changes For Students And Teachers From 2026 Board Exams?

CBSE Online Evaluation For Class 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12 examinations. This implies that instead of manually checking physical answer sheets, they will be scanned and uploaded to a secure online platform for evaluation starting from the 2026-27 academic session.

To comply with the new system, schools will set up computers or laptops with adequate technical capabilities.

The initiative aims to reduce manual errors and ensure faster evaluation through wider participation of teachers from affiliated schools across the country.

Before fully implementing the directive, CBSE will conduct multiple dry runs and training programmes, and release instructional videos to help schools and teachers familiarise themselves with the system. The board will also set up a call centre to address technical issues.

CBSE On-Screen Marking: What Changes For Teachers?

The OSM process allows teachers to carry out evaluation duties from their own schools without disrupting regular teaching work. They will be able to log in using their User ID, school number, password, and date of birth on the OSM portal and begin the evaluation process by clicking the "Start" button available next to each subject.

The portal will include a dedicated profile section displaying teachers' bank details, ensuring that evaluation fees are paid on time.

Evaluation Speed Will Be Monitored

Teachers' evaluation speed will be monitored to maintain consistency and quality. It will be mandatory for all designated teachers to remain present and actively engaged during the evaluation process, including those from affiliated schools abroad.

Additionally, a sample of answer books will be rechecked by Assistant and Head Examiners to maintain quality standards. Any discrepancies will be closely monitored for correction and process improvement.

CBSE Online Evaluation For Class 12: What Changes For Students?

1. Faster and More Accurate Result Processing

With On-Screen Marking, the evaluation process is expected to be completed in nine days, compared to the earlier 12 days.

2. Writing and Presentation Matter More

Since examiners will assess scanned images on a screen, clear and neat handwriting becomes even more important. Unclear writing may be harder to interpret during digital evaluation.

3. Post-Result Verification May Be Discontinued

CBSE has indicated that traditional post-result verification of marks may no longer be required under the OSM system, as the chances of totalling errors will be significantly reduced.

Although the evaluation process will be completely digital, students will continue writing exams on paper. The new system is expected to reduce delays after results, minimise manpower required for verification-related work, and cut transportation time and costs, as physical answer sheets will no longer need to be moved.

CBSE is conducting the Secondary and Senior Secondary Board Examinations 2026 for the students of more than 31,000 schools affiliated to it in India and 26 countries abroad from February 17 to April 10. About 46 lakh students will appear for these examinations at more than 8,074 centres across the country and abroad.