13-Hour Traffic Curb On Mumbai's Western Express Highway Amid PM Modi-Macron Meet

Western Express Highway, one of Mumbai's busiest north-south corridors, will witness extensive traffic restrictions on Tuesday, February 17, as authorities enforce a 13-hour ban on heavy motor vehicles ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the Mumbai Traffic Police advisory, heavy vehicles, including trucks and trailers, will be barred from both northbound and southbound lanes on the highway from 8 am to 9 pm between the Vakola Flyover and Dahisar Toll Naka. The prolonged restriction is part of elaborate VVIP security measures tied to the "India-France Year of Innovation" events in the city.

Mumbai Traffic Police issued an advisory stating, "Congestion is expected on roads adjoining the Gateway of India between February 14 and 22, with the main event scheduled for February 17. Traffic arrangements in South Mumbai will be in effect from 2 pm to 9 pm on the day of the event."

In view of the India–France Year of Innovation event at Gateway of India (14–22 February 2026; main event on 17 February), traffic congestion is expected on adjoining roads. On 17 February 2026, from 14:00 to 21:00 hrs, the following traffic arrangements will be in place. pic.twitter.com/GZMogE95Wi — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 15, 2026

Affected Routes

Mumbai Police have issued a detailed traffic advisory for South Mumbai in view of movement restrictions on February 17. Several key stretches will remain closed, and motorists have been advised to follow designated diversion routes.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg- The stretch from the junction of Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Chowk (Regal Junction) will be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles proceeding in both directions.

P. Ramchandani Marg- The stretch between Jokhim Alva Chowk (North Court) and Adam Street Junction shall be closed for all types of vehicular traffic except emergency vehicles.

Additionally, the taxi stands and BEST bus stands located on Adam Street and P. Ramchandani Marg will remain closed during the restriction period.

Alternative Routes

For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Marg, motorists have been advised to take on Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Mahakavi Bhushan Road, and Boman Behram Road.

For P. Ramchandani Marg, motorists travelling from Alva Chowk towards Radio Club are advised to take P. Ramchandani Marg and continue onto Haji Niyam Azmi Road. From there, proceed to Jagannath Pava Chowk (Bhid Bhanjan Mandir) and take a right turn onto Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road.

Continue till Shyama Prasad Mukharjee Chowk (Regal Junction), take a U-turn onto Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road again, then move via Mahakavi Bhushan Marg and proceed towards your destination.

Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, which is normally one-way from Indu Clinic Junction to Volga Chowk, will temporarily operate as a two-way road on February 17 between 1 pm and 4 pm to ease congestion.

Parking will be prohibited on the following roads: Nathalal Parekh Road, Jagannath Bhosale Road, Captain Prakash Pethe Road, Rambhau Salgaonkar Road, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Road, BK Boman Behram Marg (stretch behind the Taj Hotel from Rao Bahadur Desai Chowk to Hotel Diplomat).

Western Highway-Mumbai Connection

A 25.33 km-long stretch that runs from north to south is one of Mumbai's most important roads, the highway starts from Dahisar, where it connects to NH-48, and goes down to Bandra. It is an 8- to 10-lane-wide road and carries heavy traffic every day. Thousands of cars, buses, and commercial vehicles use it to travel between the western suburbs and the main city.

The highway connects major areas such as Bandra, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Kandivali, Borivali, and Mira Bhayandar. It also provides direct access to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. For those travelling further south, the highway connects to the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

India-France Event

The event is currently underway, with the main engagements scheduled for February 17. French President Emmanuel Macron is on a three-day visit to India, which will conclude on February 19.

During the meeting, President Macron and PM Modi are expected to hold high-level talks aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, including a discussion of the Horizon 2047 Roadmap. The two leaders will also exchange views on key regional and global developments.

On February 19, President Macron will travel to New Delhi to participate in the AI Impact Summit.