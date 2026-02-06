Watch: Stray Dog 'Pirate' Becomes Beloved Companion Of Mumbai Police, Video Viral

An endearing video of a stray dog accompanying the police officers during their routine patrol in Mumbai has won the hearts of social media users. In the now-viral clip, shared on Instagram by @streetdogsofbombay, the dog named 'Pirate' can be seen briskly running alongside a police vehicle before gracefully dashing inside, much to the amusement of people walking along Marine Drive.

The dog, with an ID card around its neck, strutted around the seafront with total confidence while the crowd enjoyed the cool breeze. One of the bikers who took the video, approached a policeman on patrol and quizzed him about the canine companion.

The officer, speaking in Marathi, confirmed that the dog was informally a part of the police force as he regularly accompanied the police along the popular tourist landmark.

"Street dogs are incredibly quick learners. Meet this absolute star at Marine Drive, a streetie who's now a friend of the Mumbai Police," the video was captioned as saying.

"Watching him jump into the police van, hop out confidently, and play around with the policemen is pure joy. No fear. No labels. Just trust, love, and mutual respect. This is what happens when humans choose kindness, loyalty follows effortlessly. Not all heroes wear uniforms. Some walk on four paws, right alongside those who protect us."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

'Darling Pirate'

As the video went viral, social media users lauded the companionship between Pirate and the Mumbai Police.

"I see them often and it's so satisfying to see compassion in uniform," said one user, while another added: "It feels good to know that at least @mumbaipolice cares about street dogs. Thank you so much."

A third commented: "While in Mumbai I had met a dog twice in two different places, then I read the tag on its collar that mentioned her name and said 'she travelled in metro and local from Marine Drive to bandra so if you find her, please make sure you give her water and feed her something.'"

A fourth said: "Darling Pirate boy with his happy waggy tail! Thank you to Mumbai police always for being so kind to our animals- all over Marine Drive, the dogs follow the cops and they adore them equally! This is the most beautiful way of coexistence, kindness and compassion!"