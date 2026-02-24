Foreign Woman Reveals 5 Surprising Things About Solo Travel In India: 'Genuinely Shocked Me'

A female foreign traveller has gone viral on social media after she listed five things that shocked her during her solo journey across India. Travel vlogger Maya Rey, who has visited over 40 countries, shared her observations in an Instagram post titled '5 things that genuinely shocked me about solo travelling in India', revealing the significant impact of the country on her.

From India's mouthwatering food that she hadn't tasted anywhere to the warmth of its people who looked after her, Rey's observations resonated with the public online.

Here Are The 5 Things Listed by Maya Rey:

Rey highlighted that everybody in India was watching out for her. Though people stare, they also quickly come for any kind of help or guidance. Rey said she had never felt more taken care of.

Rey pointed out that despite India's vast linguistic landscape, nearly everyone was able to speak in English, which was way more than she could have ever anticipated. Booking trains, ordering food, and random deep life conversations, all in English.

Personal questions happen immediately. “What's your salary?”, “Why aren't you married?”, “How old are you?” No small talk. We are skipping straight to episode 6.

Indians are backpacking in India the most. On trains, buses, shared autos, I was exploring alongside locals way more than foreigners. In 40-plus countries, I've never seen locals travel their own country at this scale. It was awesome.

The food. I haven't been able to find anything as tasty ever since I left beautiful India. If you know you know, Indian food in my home country does not compare.

'Totally Agree'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 127,000 views as social media users appreciated Rey for sharing her positive experiences travelling across India.

"You understood India really well!!" said one user, while another added: "I love you shared what you experienced. As an Indian, I loved reading this! Thank you for keeping your heart open and visiting."

A third commented: "I can totally agree. I had a good experience travelling alone through India. If you let India be as it is, it shows its beauty."

A fourth said: "The points have been summed up so well. I got really happy reading it. Hope you visit India once more and do try to visit Kolkata next time."