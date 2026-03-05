FIR Against Man For Cheating Actor Varsha Usgaonkar, 4 Others Of Rs 47 Lakh In Investment Scam

The Mumbai Police have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating actor Varsha Usgaonkar and four others of Rs 47 lakh with the promise of lucrative returns on investment, a police official said on Thursday.

Citing the First Information Report (FIR), the official from Shivaji Park Police Station said the action against the accused, Avinash Jadhav, came following a complaint by Mrinalini Subhash Jambhale.

In her complaint, Jambhale said Jadhav had introduced himself as a film producer and builder and persuaded her to invest in a construction project in Dombivli in the neighbouring Thane district.

Jadhav allegedly promised "high" returns and repayment of the principal amount within one year, the official said, citing the FIR.

Between November 2019 and February 2020, the complainant, Usgaonkar, who is known for her work in Marathi and Hindi cinema, and three others collectively invested Rs 47 lakh through cheques and online transactions, the official said.

Initially, the accused reportedly paid Rs 4.52 lakh as part of the promised returns. However, payments did not follow subsequently. When Jambhale repeatedly tried to contact him, Jadhav allegedly changed his mobile number and addresses to avoid communication.

After realising that they had been cheated, the complainant approached the police. Jadhav was recently booked for cheating and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code, which was in force when the alleged crime was committed, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

