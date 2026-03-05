Man Dies By Suicide, Blames In-Laws For Mental Harassment

A man in Maharashtra has died by suicide. The man left a note in which he held his in-laws responsible for his death, accusing them of sustained harassment.

The incident was reported from Bhatkheda village at Erandol taluka in Jalgaon district.

The man has been identified as Gaurav Gyaneshwar Badgujar.

According to preliminary information, the man was mentally distressed due to demands for money and threats from his in-laws.

In the note, the man described the constant mental stress inflicted by his mother-in-law, Anita Badgujar, sister-in-law, Gauri Garud, and brother-in-law, Bhatu Garud.

A case of abetment to suicide has been registered at the Kasoda police station against them.

