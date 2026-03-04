Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Bengaluru Ex-Techie Dies By Suicide After Dispute With Mother-In-Law Over Cooking

Sushma's family has alleged that Kalpana did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her over various issues.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Bengaluru Ex-Techie Dies By Suicide After Dispute With Mother-In-Law Over Cooking
Police said frequent arguments had been taking place in the house over minor issues.
  • A 35-year-old engineer died by suicide in Bengaluru following a family dispute
  • The couple reportedly had frequent arguments over minor issues at home
  • A dispute over cooking with her mother-in-law, preceded woman's suicide
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Bengaluru:

A 35-year-old engineer died by suicide on Tuesday following a family dispute at her home in Bengaluru.

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Sushma, who was formerly working at the IT compay, Dell. 

According to police, she married Puneeth Kumar five years ago, and the couple has a four-year-old son.

Police said frequent arguments had been taking place in the house over minor issues. 

Yesterday a dispute reportedly broke out between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking food. 

Sushma's family has alleged that Kalpana did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her over various issues. 

Upset, Sushma allegedly ended her life by hanging.

Following a complaint by Sushma's family accusing the husband's side of dowry harassment, police have arrested her husband, while a search is underway for the mother-in-law.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Bengaluru Ex-Techie Dies By Suicide, Bengaluru Police
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now