Bengaluru Ex-Techie Dies By Suicide After Dispute With Mother-In-Law Over Cooking

A 35-year-old engineer died by suicide on Tuesday following a family dispute at her home in Bengaluru.

The woman has been identified as 35-year-old Sushma, who was formerly working at the IT compay, Dell.

According to police, she married Puneeth Kumar five years ago, and the couple has a four-year-old son.

Police said frequent arguments had been taking place in the house over minor issues.

Yesterday a dispute reportedly broke out between Sushma and her mother-in-law, Kalpana, over cooking food.

Sushma's family has alleged that Kalpana did not allow her to cook and kept harassing her over various issues.

Upset, Sushma allegedly ended her life by hanging.

Following a complaint by Sushma's family accusing the husband's side of dowry harassment, police have arrested her husband, while a search is underway for the mother-in-law.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.