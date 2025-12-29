Mumbai Police Seized Drugs Worth A Massive Rs 814 Crore This Year

The Mumbai Police's crackdown on the drugs trade this year has broken the back of the mafia. Police data shows that between January 1 and December 21, 2025, narcotics worth more than Rs 814.17 crore have been seized from across the city.

The police filed 7,372 cases and arrested 6,628 people. The action of this scale has caused a huge damage to the drug network and many big rackets have completely collapsed, police officers said.

Codeword 'Aunty'

The smuggling of MD or mephedrone, which is known in the drug market with a codeword like "aunty", was busted several times. The police seized over 275 kg of MD and arrested 376 smugglers this year.

Investigations found the smugglers used to evade the police by using codewords. The police eventually cracked the codewords using technical surveillance. There were also major seizures of cocaine, ganja and other drugs.

A total of 10.949 kg of cocaine was seized, with a market value of about Rs 84.40 crore. More than 1,340 kg of ganja was recovered, valued at more than Rs 44 crore.

Along with this, a large consignment of cough syrup containing heroin, charas and codeine has been found. Not just smugglers, strict action against those who consume has been taken.

The Mumbai Police's action was not limited to big smugglers as a strong stand has been taken against drug abuse.

Out of the total cases filed, 6,276 are related to drug consumption, in which 5,242 people have been arrested.

At least 15,341 strips of drugs like Alprazolam and Nitravet tablets were seized.