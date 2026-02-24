Why 'El Mencho' Became One Of The World's Most Wanted Men

Few drug lords in modern history rose as rapidly - or as violently - as Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known in police files and criminal records as 'El Mencho'. For years, authorities in Mexico and the United States described him as one of the most powerful drug lords on the planet, with a criminal network stretching across continents and a $15 million bounty on his head.

From Rural Mexico To Cartel Power

Oseguera Cervantes was born in the Mexican state of Michoacan, according to US law enforcement records, and belonged to farming community of El Naranjo. News agency AP reported that Oseguera migrated to the United States at a young age and married into the "Cuinis" gang led by his new brother-in-law, Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, also known as "El Cuini". After serving three years in prison for heroin trafficking, Cervantes was deported to Mexico.

Also Read | Mexico's Cartel Map: The Major Drug Empires And Where They Rule

After returning, he joined organised crime groups and eventually became associated with the Milenio Cartel, which was involved in drug trafficking. When that group fragmented, Cervantes emerged as the leader of what would become the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) - an organisation that he created in 2009 and which quickly evolved into one of Mexico's most dominant criminal syndicates.

Rise Of The Jalisco New Generation Cartel

Under his leadership, CJNG expanded aggressively through violence and strategic alliances. Authorities say the cartel trafficked large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl into the United States while also operating across Latin America, Asia and Europe.

In less than two decades, Oseguera Cervantes consolidated a powerful criminal organization with thousands of members, that according to the US Drug Enforcement Administration, has a presence in 21 of Mexico's 32 states. Mexican authorities say the cartel operates in 36 countries.

Also Read | How El Mencho, El Chapo's Sons Forged A Drug Empire That Shook 2 Continents

The group became known for military-style tactics, including armoured vehicles, heavy weapons and public displays of force. Analysts and officials frequently described CJNG as one of Mexico's fastest-growing and most dangerous cartels.

Bounty And Global Manhunt

Add image caption here

The scale of his operations led US authorities to designate Oseguera Cervantes as a top international target.

A Department of State release mentions a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to his capture - one of the highest bounties placed on any drug trafficker. He was indicted in multiple US federal courts on charges including drug trafficking conspiracy and firearms offences.

The US Treasury Department also sanctioned him under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Act, freezing assets and prohibiting financial dealings with him or his network.

Reputation For Violence

Security experts say El Mencho's notoriety was not just about drugs - but brutality.

CJNG was linked by authorities to mass killings, attacks on police and military forces, and high-profile assassinations. In 2015, cartel gunmen shot down a Mexican military helicopter using RPG during an operation to capture him, an incident that underscored the cartel's firepower and willingness to confront the state directly.

A Symbol Of A New Generation Of Cartels

Unlike earlier cartel leaders who often relied on secrecy, CJNG under El Mencho cultivated a reputation for visible intimidation, propaganda videos and rapid territorial expansion.

For US and Mexican officials, he came to symbolise a new phase of organised crime - globalised, heavily armed and deeply embedded in international drug supply chains.

That combination of reach, violence and influence is why 'El Mencho' was widely regarded as one of the world's most wanted men.

The killing of the 59-year-old on Sunday has been heralded as a victory in both Mexico and the United States.