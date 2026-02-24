"Tell Sons Of B***es To Fall Back": Leaked Audio Reveals El Mencho Threatened Cops

A leaked 2016 audio clip with the voice of El Mencho, the leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), has resurfaced on social media after he was killed in a recent military operation in Mexico.

The audio, from nearly a decade ago, captures the CJNG leader issuing an explicit warning to security forces. In the clip, a voice believed to be El Mencho is heard angrily ordering authorities to withdraw. "Tell your sons of b***es to fall back right now," he can be heard saying in the clip.

In the recording, El Mencho sounded angry and frustrated that his earlier instructions were not followed by the police. He is heard scolding an officer and demanding that security forces immediately leave the area. Using explicit language, he warned the officer of serious consequences if his men did not retreat.

An audio recording from 2016 of CJNG cartel leader “El Mencho” ordering a police officer to “relax” his officers, and the officer quickly complies. pic.twitter.com/9O6eI24Y9O — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) February 22, 2026

"You better tell your people to leave us alone, it's Mencho's business. Get your men to fall back or I'm going to f**k up you and your whole squad. I have 30 of you located and identified. I'll even kill your dogs if you don't chill out bro," El Mencho purportedly said.

The police officer responds calmly, saying, "You got it, sir. I'll tell the police squads to fall back."

In the audio, El Mencho also appeared to remind the officer that they had previously agreed to work together and accepted payments. "Because all of you happily accept my money," he said. The police officer repeatedly replied, "Yes sir," and assured him that men would withdraw.

At another point, the cartel leader issued a direct threat. "Get your s**t together or you'll be the first one that I'll make an example of," he said. "So if you guys want us to be friendly, then you be friendly. I'm so f***ng fed up that you guys can't understand instructions.”

El Mencho also warned the officer not to turn off his phone, saying he would call again to confirm whether the police pulled back. The officer offered to call him back with an update, but the voice refused, stating that he would make the call himself.

Throughout the conversation, the officer reassured him, saying his squad would not interfere and adding, "All I have is respect for you." The officer repeatedly agrees, responding with "Yes, sir" and "Yes, boss."

Toward the end of the recording, El Mencho apologised for using foul language and concluded the conversation by telling the officer to treat the withdrawal of police forces as "an order from me".

El Mencho was killed in an operation in Tapalpa, Jalisco, by the Mexican military. Wounded during the raid, he died while being transported to Mexico City.