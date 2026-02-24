Mumbai Airport Voted Asia-Pacific's Best Airport For Departures

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been recognised as Asia-Pacific's Best Airport for departures in the over 40-million passengers' category at the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Awards presented by Airports Council International (ACI).

The ASQ 2025 recognition strengthens CSMIA's position as a leading aviation hub in Asia-Pacific for departures and reflects its continuous improvement of service consistency, operational coordination, and passenger-centric infrastructure.

Commenting on the recognition, a CSMIA spokesperson said, "We are thankful to our passengers for voting for us as the Best Airport at Departures. At CSMIA, we view the departure experience as a critical first touchpoint of the journey, and our teams continue to focus on making it efficient and comfortable despite the operational complexities of a high-density airport. Sustained investments in digital processing, queue management and service quality have helped us steadily enhance this experience. We remain committed to maintaining these standards while continuously adapting to the evolving expectations of Mumbai's travellers and global best practices."

The recognition is derived entirely from passenger feedback collected across the year under ACI's globally benchmarked and independently audited ASQ programme. The category evaluates the complete outbound experience, covering terminal access, check-in, security screening, boarding efficiency, ambience, retail and dining, cleanliness and staff responsiveness.

The airport has put in several measures to ensure passenger comfort while departing from Mumbai. These process improvements are supported by infrastructure and service refinements, including clearer wayfinding, sustained housekeeping standards. The departure experience is further supported by a range of premium lounges and a well-curated dining and retail portfolio designed to serve diverse traveller segments. Premium lounges and a curated retail and dining mix across both terminals further enhance comfort for diverse traveller segments. The recent introduction of the UDAN Yatri Café has widened access to affordable refreshments for passengers.

Being the world's busiest single-runway airport, in terms of annual passenger traffic, the Mumbai Airport has implemented a series of digital and operational measures to optimise passenger flow. Expanded DigiYatra biometric e-gates facilitate contactless entry and security clearance for registered travellers, while a broader rollout of self-check-in kiosks and self-baggage drop systems has strengthened throughout capacity.

In addition to the existing technological features, CSMIA recently deployed hybrid self-baggage-drop units to manage peak traffic efficiently. The recent addition of Hybrid self-baggage-drop units that can switch between assisted and automated modes provides additional flexibility during peak travel windows.

For international passengers, the Fast Track Immigration - Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) enables expedited clearance, supporting smoother transitions within departure zones.

At Terminal 2, the Artbeat of New India museum also adds a distinctive cultural dimension to the departure journey. The 3.2-kilometre Artbeat of New India museum corridor, featuring over 5,500 artefacts and more than 100 installations, integrates cultural expression into the travel environment.

Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) is a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Airports Authority of India (AAI), with AAHL holding a 74 per cent stake. AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), the flagship of the globally diversified Adani Group, is the largest private operator of airports in India.

