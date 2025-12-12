Passenger Arrested With Two Endangered Monkeys At Bengaluru Airport

A passenger who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport here from Bangkok has been arrested for allegedly smuggling two Red-Shanked Doucs -- an endangered monkey species -- and the animals were also seized, the Customs officials said on Friday.

The arrest was made on December 10, they added, but they have not revealed the identity of the arrested person.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok with 2 endangered Red-Shanked Douc "concealed in his checked-in baggage," was intercepted, Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The animals were rescued, and the passenger was arrested, it stated.

